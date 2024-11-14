Lindsey Vonn returns to professional skiing

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Three Olympic medals (one gold and two bronze), two World Championships, four World Cups... Lindsey Vonn is returning to professional alpine skiing after announcing her retirement just over five years ago.

Her decision to return to the slopes comes after undergoing reconstructive right knee surgery, from which she has recovered well, something that has encouraged Vonn, 40, to head back to the slopes.

"I’m trying not to get too far ahead of myself because I have quite a few hoops to jump through. Obviously, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t hope to be racing. I have aspirations. I love to go fast. How fast can I go? I don’t know. But I’m not going to put myself in a position to fail. My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully that road takes me to World Cup races. I wouldn’t be back on the U.S. ski team if I didn’t have intentions," the skier said in remarks picked up by The New York Times.

In fact, Vonn has already posted some videos of her skiing.

In her nearly two decades in the sport, in addition to the titles she won, Vonn totaled 82 victories, long holding the title of most wins, until Mikaela Shiffrin snatched the record from her in January 2023.