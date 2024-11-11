NFL announces eight games outside the United States

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that a total of eight games will be played outside the United States. After officially confirming that Spain will now be one of the host venues, he added that the league plans to return to previous host countries and may even expand to new locations.

"As we had already said, we are going to Spain and we hope to return to Mexico City and Brazil, we will surely be back in the United Kingdom. We considered playing in Ireland and we will certainly be back here in Germany," Goodell said before the match between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Until now, no more than five NFL games had been played outside U.S. arenas, establishing a new milestone for the league in 2025.

This season, the NFL sent five games to other countries: three in London (United Kingdom), one in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and, the last, in Munich (Germany).

Spain, the only one confirmed

To date, the only country in which it has been confirmed that an NFL game will be played is Spain. Specifically, the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid's stadium, will host the game.

The news was confirmed by Goodell himself in February: "We are proud to partner with Real Madrid C.F., a global brand, along with the City of Madrid and the Community of Madrid, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain, to a world-class stadium such as the Santiago Bernabeu."

The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears are expected to fly to Spain to play each other at the Santiago Bernabéu. A recently renovated stadium that has a capacity for about 85,000 spectators.