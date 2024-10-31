Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Freddie Freeman was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2024 World Series, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. During the series, he also seat a record for consecutive home runs.

The American slugger hit a home run in each of the first four games of this Major League Baseball final, making him the first player to hit a home run in six consecutive World Series games. He previously accompanied this feat in the final two games of the Fall Classic he won with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

The 35-year-old California first baseman capped his fabulous performance with a two-run single in the fifth and final game. Freeman, who also has Canadian citizenship, led his team to victory despite the fact that he played with a sprained right ankle.

"Thankfully, my ankle got into a good spot where I could work on my swing, and I found a cue that really worked for me. I was able to slow things down. All you're trying to do is swing at strikes, take balls and hit the mistakes. Thankfully, I was able to do that for five games," Freeman said in a statement reported by MLB.

Freeman was also named a National League MVP in 2020. Throughout his career, he was picked for eight All-Star Games.