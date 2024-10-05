Coco Gauff defeats Paula Badosa and heads to WTA 1000 Beijing final

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

Coco Gauff (ranked No. 6 in the WTA rankings) made it to the WTA 1000 Beijing finals after making a comeback and defeating Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa (ranked No. 19) in the semifinals in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-2). The match lasted two hours and 20 minutes.

When the match started, it was an uphill battle for the young American player. In the first set, Badosa won. In the second set, Gauff pulled herself together and managed to win the match. In the third set, she took advantage of her rival's fatigue to secure her spot in the finals.

After increasing concerns about her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Gauff seems to be back to the top of her game. She will face either Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova or China's Qinwen Zheng in the final.

If she wins in the Chinese capital, she will take home her second WTA 1000. She also won the WTA 1000 Cincinatti in 2023.