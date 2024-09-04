US Open: Tiafoe and Fritz secure an American finalist 18 years later

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

The last time the US Open crowd saw an American lift the men's draw title was in 2003, when Andy Roddick prevailed in three sets over Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero. Three years later, in 2006, Roddick returned to the final, although on that occasion he lost to Roger Federer, who had already begun to write his legend on the courts. That was the last time the Arthur Ashe saw a local player fighting for the title in the final round.

That losing streak has been ended this year. Frances Tiafoe (No. 20 in the ATP rankings) and Taylor Fritz (number 12) will meet in one of the two semifinals of this edition of the US Open, after eliminating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (number 9) and German Alexander Zverev (number 4), respectively, in the quarterfinals.

Both Americans did not have it easy. Tiafoe got his pass after defeating Dimitrov in four sets (6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and 4-1), who, due to a muscular problem, was forced to abandon when the match was going into the fifth game of the last set. "It's not the way I wanted to reach the semifinals, but I'm happy to make it," acknowledged the American tennis player.

It was Fritz who had it a little more complicated. Zverev, who was presented as one of the great favorites for the title, put his rival in trouble, although the number 12 of the ATP ranking ended up advancing to the semifinals after winning in four sets (7-6, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6).

"It's the biggest match in Taylor's life. We've known each other forever and played together since we were 16," Tiafoe said.

"I had other opportunities in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, but today felt different," said Fritz, who will be contesting his first Grand Slam semifinal. "I felt it was my time to step up and it's only fair to do it on this court in front of this crowd."

The other two semifinalists will emerge from the matches pitting Britain's Jack Draper (No. 25), Australian Alex de Minaur (No. 10), Italy's Jannik Sinner (No. 1) and Russia's Daniil Medvedev(No. 5).

Navarro keeps women's hopes alive with Pegula on standby

American Emma Navarro (No. 12 in the WTA rankings) defeated Spain's Paula Badosa (number 29) in the quarterfinals of the women's draw in two sets (6-2, 7-5), becoming one of two local players who still had a chance of lifting the title. In the semifinals she will face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (number 2), who eliminated China's Qinwen Zheng (number 7).

The other American hopeful, Jessica Pegula (number 6) will have to beat the big favorite, Poland's Iga Swiatek (number 1), in the quarterfinals to maintain the chances of the US Open having a final between two local players seven years after the match that pitted Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys.