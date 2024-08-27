US Open: Djokovic advances smoothly and Coco Gauff sweeps the field

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Novak Djokovic made his debut at this edition of the US Open as expected. The number two in the ATP ranking defeated Moldovan player Radu Albot in three sets (6-2, 6-2 and 6-4) in a game that lasted just over two hours.

The Serbian tennis player and four-time US Open champion (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023) is seeking his fifth American crown at the Arthur Ashe, in addition to continuing to expand his legacy and conquer his twenty-fifth Grand Slam.

At no point in the match did Djokovic give his rival any room to maneuver, despite committing ten double faults, something unusual for him. The Serbian tennis player will face his compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round, who advanced in the US Open after defeating German Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets.

Coco Gauff gets off to a good start

The reigning US Open women's champion, Coco Gauff, put on a good show against French tennis player Varvara Gracheva, whom she defeated 6-2, 6-0 in one hour and seven minutes.

After her disappointing performance at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, fans are demanding a better game from Gauff at this US Open. In the next round German tennis player Tatjana Maria awaits her, number 99 in the WTA ranking.

Paula Badosa is also continuing in this US Open. After a season in which she has been far from her best version, the Spanish tennis player has started off on the right foot after beating Swiss player Viktorija Golubic in two sets (6-0 and 6-3). Also advancing to the second round are American tennis player Madison Keys and world number two and one of the big fan favorites, Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon (6-3, 6-3).

Few surprises in the men's draw at the U.S. Open

The first disappointment on the men's side of the US Open came from Denmark's Holger Rune, who was defeated by American tennis player Brandon Nakashima in three sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-4). Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Austria's Dominic Thiem also said goodbye after losing to Frenchman Gael Monfils and American Ben Shelton, respectively.

Those who succeeded were Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev, who eliminated China's Bu Yunchaokete (7-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Germany's Maximilian Marterer (6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2). Taylor Fritz did not disappoint against Argentina's Camilo Ugo (7-5, 6-1, 6-2), as did Frances Tiafoe, who defeated compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic in four sets (6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5).