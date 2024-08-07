Paris 2024: Australian field hockey player arrested for trying to buy cocaine

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

French authorities arrested Australian field field hockey player Thomas Craig, who is competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, for allegedly trying to buy cocaine.

It was the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) that confirmed the arrest of one of its athletes, although they did not specify his name. It was several media outlets, such as ESPN, that made public that it was Craig.

"The AOC has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6. No charges have been laid," the Australian sports body said.

The arrest took place on Tuesday night. "Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement, on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team," a COA spokesman said.

"With regard to the quantities of narcotics seized from the seller, the investigations have been entrusted to the Narcotics Squad. Both people are in police custody," he added.