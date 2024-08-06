Scandal at the Olympic Games: a triathlete has been hospitalized for four days after swimming in the Seine River

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

The Paris Olympics add another controversy. It turns out that Belgian triathlete, Claire Michel, has been hospitalized for four days after catching the Escherichia coli bacteria in the Seine River. According to a statement issued by Belgian Olympic Committee (COIB), the athlete will have to abandon the competition because of the disease.

The case took the authorities, who had made repeated efforts to clean up these historically polluted waters, by surprise. Even the mayor of the city, Ana Maria Hidalgo, jumped into the Seine to prove it was safe.

After the incident, it was decided not to allow the use of the river for Olympic competitions, while a men's triathlon event was suspended because the water was not in condition.

We are thinking about the guarantee of training days, competition days and the format of the competitions, which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for athletes, the environment and fans," the Belgian triathlon federation and the COIB said in a joint statement.

As for Michel, she finished 38th in the women's race before falling ill. Her loss was very sensitive for the Belgian team, as she was one of the best athletes on the team. Following the news, her teammates took the decision not to compete.

"If they had thought about the health of the athletes, it would not have been done here. They have had 8 years to prepare for the Games, every year we are getting worse. It's a shame," said Spain's Miriam Casillas, one of the athletes who participated in the triathlon event in which the Belgian became ill.

What is Escherichia coli?

As reported by Mayo Clinic, it is a bacterium that "lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most strains are harmless or cause brief diarrhea. However, some strains can cause severe abdominal cramping, bloody diarrhea and vomiting."

"You can be exposed to Escherichia coli from contaminated water or food, especially raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef. Signs and symptoms of infection usually appear three to four days after exposure, but can manifest from the next day to more than a week later. These include diarrhea (which can range from mild and watery to severe bloody diarrhea), stomach cramps, stomach pain or tenderness, and in some people, nausea and vomiting," they added;