Khelif and Lin, boxers who failed gender tests, secure Olympic medals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, the two boxers participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games despite not having passed gender tests in previous competitions, managed to earn medals for their respective countries, Algeria and Taiwan.

The Algerian defeated Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the quarterfinals thanks to a unanimous decision from the five judges.

It will be the first medal in this category added to the country's medal haul in its history.

The Taiwanese boxer finished with the aspirations of the Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva and also received the support of all the members of the jury.

The participation of Khelif and Lin in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has generated strong controversy on an international scale after the permissiveness of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The top sports organization was criticized after saying that "all those competing in the women's category comply with the competition's eligibility rules."

Faced with criticism from various points around the globe, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has decided to award on its own several of the female boxers who lost to Khelif and Lin in Paris 2024. The IBA issued a message in which it explained that its decision is based on the fact that there is evidence that the Algerian and the Taiwanese athlete presented XY chromosomes in the tests.