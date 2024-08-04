Jasmine Moore, first U.S. medalist for women's triple jump in history

Jasmine Moore wins bronze in women's triple jump at Paris 2024. Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

Athlete Jasmine Moore made history by winning the bronze medal in the women's triple jump at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She became the first American athlete in history to stand on the podium in this event.

With 14.67 meters, Moore finished third in the women's triple jump, behind Dominican Thea LaFond (gold) and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts (silver).

LaFond jumped 15.02 meters and Rickets 14.87 meters. Finishing behind Moore were Cuba's Liadagmis Povea (14.64 meters), Cuba's Leyanis Perez (14.62 meters) and Ana Peleteiro (14.59 meters).