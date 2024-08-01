Angela Carini drops out of the fight against transgender boxer Imane Khelif

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

46 seconds and a presumed broken nose. That was the duration and conclusion of the controversial fight between a female boxer, Italian Angela Carini, and a trans boxer, Algerian Imane Khelif.

The fight in the women's welterweight category had sparked controversy because the Algerian representative had been given the go-ahead by Olympic organizers despite having failed gender eligibility tests, due to elevated testosterone levels.

The International Boxing Association had denied Khelif participation in the Women's World Boxing Championships last year after detecting "XY chromosomes."

"If I stopped, I did it for my family"



After the fight, Carini avoided commenting on the controversy - "Was it an unjust fight? I'm nobody to judge it" - and assured that she was leaving with her head held high, in words picked up by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"I felt very strong blows, I received blows, I am a fighter and my team knows it, I am someone who, even in the face of pain, never stops," she said before adding: "If I stopped, I only did it for my family."

"It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days," said her coach, Emanuele Renzini. "But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, at the draw, when she met her opponent, she said 'this is not fair.' But here today (in the forfeit) there was no premeditation."

Outrage around the world

The outcome of the fight again stoked criticism of Khelif's participation.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had published a video in conversation with journalists criticizing the change of regulations that allowed the participation of people with more testosterone. She also accused them of discriminating against women by trying not to discriminate against trans people.

In the recording, Meloni learns of the boxer's withdrawal live: "I lament it even more."

Author JK Rowling also weighed in, posting on Twitter:

Former athlete and activist Riley Gaines also argued that the fight proved that "men don't belong in women's sports," a comment to which Elon Musk responded, "Absolutely."