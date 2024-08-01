LeBron James leads Dream Team to quarterfinals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

The Dream Team secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after defeating South Sudan 103-86. Bam Adebayo and LeBron James were the game's standout players,

Unlike the friendly played by both teams a few days before the start of the Olympic Games, the United States was far superior to the Africans, reaching a lead of 22 points at one stage of the game.

The national team was on top from the opening minutes of the game and went to the end of the second quarter with a comfortable 19-point lead (55-36).

As the minutes passed, the Dream Team gradually consolidated its superiority, although South Sudan scored three points more than its rival in the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Stars and Stripes left no room for doubt and closed the game out to seal their ticket to the next round.

Adebayo was the top scorer of the squad led by Steve Kerr (18 points), while James, who is playing his last Olympic Games, recorded the best numbers (12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists). The American star became the third player to reach 300 points scored with the national jersey.