Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal fall in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

The Spanish tandem of Rafa Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz was defeated in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics against the American pair of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in two sets (2-6 and 4-6). The match lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes.

In Spain, the pair popularly known as "Nadalcaraz" generated so much excitement that it was seen as a guaranteed medal. However, their run in Paris 2024 comes to an end after the defeat suffered against the Americans, more accustomed to playing in doubles.

The match started badly for the Spaniards. They lost two games on serve and the pair of Krajicek and Ram soon took the first set.

The second set was more closely contested, and Nadal and Alcaraz offered more resistance. However, the Americans achieved an important break in the seventh game that put their victory on track.

With this defeat, Nadal says goodbye to Paris after also falling in the singles, while Alcaraz still has a chance to get a medal in that same competition.