Men's triathlon event postponed due to high levels of pollution in the Seine River

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Some of the fears of Paris 2024 Olympic Games organizers are coming true. Rain has been falling on the French capital for several days and forecasts call for thunderstorms this Tuesday. All of this causes an increase of pollution in the waters of the Seine River, above the thresholds designated as safe for water sports events.

For this reason,the organizers of the summer games have decided to postpone the men's triathlon event that was scheduled for this Tuesday. Just this Monday, training was canceled for the same reasons.

The games organizers expect the water quality of the Seine River to improve in the coming days, during which the weather forecast indicates that temperatures will rise and it will stop raining. This dry weather favors the functioning of the Seine's water purification system and reduces its pollution.

If this happens, the men's triathlon can be held on Wednesday. The women's competition is also scheduled for that day, but both will only go ahead if water tests show acceptable levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the river. If that is not the case, both competitions would have a backup date on which to be held: Friday.

These delays come despite the fact that municipal authorities and organizers were very confident that the bacteria levels in the Seine River would be adequate for the sports competitions. A few days before the start of the Games, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera and, somewhat later, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the river to promote their agenda.

Last week, it was leaked that when Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine, bacteria levels were above what is advised as safe for Olympic athletes.

Daily water quality tests measure levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli, with a safe limit of 900 bacterial colony units per 100 milliliters determined by European standards.

The public water control authority Eau de Paris publishes the data every Friday, but it is only updated up to the previous Tuesday. Aurelie Merle, Paris 2024's sports director, told AP that one of the four testing sites was below the E. coli threshold on Tuesday morning. Two other sites were just above the limit and one was higher, she said, citing a range of 980 to 1,553.

Most strains of E. coli are harmless, but others can be dangerous. A sip of contaminated water can cause diarrhea and cause urinary tract or intestinal infections.