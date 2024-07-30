Coco Gauff, eliminated in the women's singles draw

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

American tennis player Coco Gauff, number two in the WTA rankings and one of the biggest fan favorites to win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was eliminated against Croatian Donna Vekic (number 21) in two sets (7-6, 6-2) in a match that lasted approximately two hours.

Gauff, the American flag bearer at these Olympic Games, committed several double faults that penalized her performance.

This defeat does not imply Gauff's definitive departure from Paris. The world number two continues in the mixed doubles category with Taylor Fritz as partner and in the women's doubles category with Jessica Pegula as partner.