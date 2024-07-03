EURO: Netherlands stroll to victory as Turkey bid to be the surprise package of the tournament

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 3min ago

The Netherlands qualified on Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the European Championship after beating Romania 3-0 in a match in Munich, in which striker Cody Gakpo was decisive with a goal and an assist.

Ronald Koeman's side ended the dream of Edward Iordanescu's men thanks to a goal by Gakpo (20) after a whip from the Liverpool striker, who in the second half allowed Donyell Malen to finish the game off with a deft maneuver inside the box (83).

Malen then sealed the win with a brilliant slalom down the left in stoppage time to score (90+3).

Turkey: the revelation of the tournament?

Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 on Tuesday in Leipzig to qualify for the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, where they will face the Netherlands.

Thanks to a brace from center back Merih Demiral, who opened the scoring after 57 seconds and doubled the lead in the second half (59), the Turks knocked out Austria, who went on to pull one back with a goal from Michael Gregoritsch (66).