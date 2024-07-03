Copa America: Brazil draws 1-1 with Colombia, to face Uruguay in the quarterfinals without Vinicius

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 11min ago

Defending its unbeaten streak, Colombia maintained the top spot in Group D in Copa America Tuesday with a 1-1 draw against Brazil. The latter will now face Uruguay in the quarterfinals without its star Vinicius Junior due to suspension.

Colombia, top of the standings with seven points, will collide in the quarterfinals against Panama.

Raphinha put Brazil ahead in the 12th minute, but Daniel Muñoz equalized in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The game, one of the most anticipated of the group phase, had the promised intensity and excitement but little brilliance from the stars on the pitch, especially from Vinicius.

The Real Madrid star, who revived a slumping Brazil with a brace in the 4-1 drubbing of Paraguay, was shown a yellow card after just seven minutes and did not recover from the blow.

Colombia, which only needed a draw, was guided by the spark of its star James Rodriguez.

The Colombian team recovered from Raphinha's early goal and avoided a further deficit when Davinson Sanchez's goal was disallowed for offside. It is Colombia's 26th straight match without defeat.

Argentine Nestor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian team, will lead his squad in the quarterfinals on Saturday against Panama, second in Group C, in Glendale, Ariz., with the absence of Jefferson Lerma, also suspended.

Brazil, second in the group with five points, will head to Las Vegas to face Uruguay, perhaps the toughest rival left in the tournament after winning all three games in the group stage. Brazil will need to reinvent itself without Vinicius.

Costa Rica beats Paraguay, which leaves with three defeats

Costa Rica beat Paraguay 2-1, but it was not enough to avoid elimination.

The Costa Rican goals came early from Francisco Calvo (2') and Josimar Alcócer (6'), in a half-full Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with a majority Costa Rican fans.

Paraguay left with no points after three losses to Colombia (2-1), Brazil (4-1) and Costa Rica.