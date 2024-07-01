Copa America: Historic undefeated Venezuela to face Canada and Ecuador advances to the quarterfinals

Published by AFP Verified by 6min ago

Venezuela made history and confirmed its place in the quarterfinals on Sunday as Group B leader with a perfect score by beating an eliminated Jamaica 3-0. They will face Canada for a place in the semifinals of Copa America of 2024.

The goals that brought back the 20,000 souls at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, nearly packed with Vinotinto fans, came from Eduard Bello (48), Salomón Rondón (56) and Eric Ramírez (85).

It is the first time that the Venezuelans have reached the quarterfinals of the continental tournament with three wins.

Venezuela will face Canada, second in Group A behind Argentina, in the quarterfinals on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ecuador also advances to quarterfinals

With nothing to spare, Ecuador also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America on Sunday by drawing 0-0 with Mexico at the close of Group B. The result deepens El Tri's crisis two years away from the World Cup it will co-host with the United States and Canada.

The Ecuadorians finished in second place in their zone, led by Venezuela with a perfect score, with four points and will battle the world champions, Lionel Messi's Argentina, to advance to the semifinal on Thursday in Houston, Texas.

Directed by Spaniard Félix Sánchez, Ecuador kept a clean sheet against a limited Mexican offense, which said goodbye with only one goal scored and in third place, with the same number of points as its rival but worse goal difference (+1 against 0). Jamaica (0) finished bottom.

The elimination of Mexico from the oldest national team tournament in the world suffocates coach Jaime Lozano, who has been highly questioned due to the poor results and disappointing soccer of an El Tri team looking to renew itself for the big event of 2026.