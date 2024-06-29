Brazil coach Dorival Junior praises Vinicius after his performance against Paraguay: 'He played a practically perfect game'

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 2h ago

Coach Dorival Junior applauded Brazil's performance in Friday's 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay in Copa America with special recognition for Vinicius Jr., who shone with two goals and numerous threatening attacks.

Vinicius "played a practically perfect game, with the creation of very good plays, very effective, very dynamic, direct and participative. Everything we want to see from these players who individually have a great capacity," said the coach in the press room of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The victory breathed life into the Brazilian side after the 0-0 draw in the debut against Costa Rica and, with four points, puts it in position to overtake Colombia, current leader of Group D, in the last duel of the group phase on Tuesday.

"In the previous match we did very well, but we didn't score the goals today," recalled Dorival Junior, who reiterated that patience is needed with the new Brazilian generation.

"This is a very committed team to go for more for our fans. I have a lot of confidence in this squad," said the tactician, who demonstrated that confidence by playing the young Savinho over the experienced Raphinha.

"Savinho was an option today but everyone is very well prepared and we will make more changes," he said.

Looking ahead to the last game in the group, Dorival Júnior acknowledged the challenge that Colombia, unbeaten in 25 games, will pose, and predicted a game "of a very high level."

Colombia "has always shown important results, they have always attracted the attention of the continent with great players around the world. Their evolution is very great," he acknowledged.

"We will have a very high level game, they are two rivals who already know each other very well," he recalled. "We are slightly different teams, at different times, but I have no doubt that Brazil will play a match of even higher level than the first two."

Savinho also applauded Vinicius' spectacular night: "He is the best soccer player in the world today."

The young Girona winger scored his first goal for the Brazilian national team. "I can't believe this moment I'm living with the national team," he said.

Vini celebrated and criticized by the organizers

The Brazilian No. 7 celebrated the team's performance in what he described as a "great game."

"I never play for myself, I always play for the team. ... Today I managed to get on the field and play a great match, showing what kind of player I am, plus I know I can improve to help even more," Vinicius said on the official TV broadcast, after being chosen as the best player of the match.

"We are going to keep going strong to seek the Copa America title," he added after a win that was a must-win for Brazil after the disappointing 0-0 draw in the opener against Costa Rica in Group D of the tournament.

However, in the midst of the celebration, the Real Madrid forward took shots at the organization and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"The Copa America is always very complicated, because of the fields, because of the referees, because of the way CONMEBOL treats people," he said without going into details. "Only by winning can we talk, because whenever we talk, CONMEBOL says we talk too much."