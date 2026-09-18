Trump administration investigates Massachusetts following reported 'gender transition' by minor without parental consent

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de septiembre, 2026

A Catholic family from Massachusetts is in a custody dispute with the state over their daughter, after reporting that a public school began treating her as a boy without their consent and that the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) subsequently took custody of her.

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko sued state officials after the DCF took custody of their daughter, Sophie, in December 2024, when she was 15 years old. She is now 17.

The conflict began when officials at Algonquin Regional High School started treating Sophie as a boy without her parents' consent, as explained by The Christian Post.

The Kutzkos opposed that decision on grounds related to their Catholic beliefs. According to the family, their refusal to treat Sophie in accordance with the gender identity she expressed contributed to state authorities intervening and taking custody of her.

A Massachusetts judge temporarily blocked the administration of testosterone to Sophie on Sept. 11, as reported by The New Boston Post. A hearing on the custody dispute is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Restriction on communication with the family

Currently, the DCF has implemented an order restricting communication between Sophie and her family, including her parents and brother.

The Kutzkos' attorney, Vernadette Broyles, told The Boston Herald that an unidentified adult helped Sophie obtain legal assistance to file for the order.

Broyles also alleged that the DCF put the teenager on birth control and psychiatric medications, in addition to moving her to a boys' dormitory.

Gov. Maura Healey's account

Meanwhile, Massachusetts' Democratic Gov. Maura Healey has defended DCF's actions and denied that the agency's intervention was related to gender-affirming care.

"DCF did not remove the child because of a health issue or a gender-affirming care issue. DCF removed the child after there were criminal charges filed against the parents, including the father," Healey stated, according to The Boston Herald.

Trump administration's response

The Department of Education noted that "following reports that school officials allegedly facilitated a 'gender transition' of a CHILD without parental consent, ED has launched an investigation into the Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough in Massachusetts to determine whether the district violated federal law."

The Department of Justice offered a similar response, stating that it filed an "amicus curiae" brief in the merits phase before the Supreme Court, arguing that parents have standing to sue when the state attempts to circumvent their control over the medical services their child can access.