Eddie Palmieri, 'one of the most influential figures in the history of Latin music,' dies

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Eddie Palmieri, who revolutionized Latin music and contributed greatly to the explosion of salsa in New York, died Wednesday at the age of 88, the artist's entourage reported on its social networks.

"The legendary pianist, composer, bandleader, and one of the most influential figures in the history of Latin music passed away at his home in New Jersey on August 6," his Instagram account posted, along with a photo of the artist.

Fania Records, the iconic salsa label, mourned the death of the star, whom it called "one of the most innovative and unique artists in the history of music."

"We will miss him very much," he added.

Son of Puerto Ricans, Palmieri was born in the Harlem, New York. Brother of pianist Charlie Palmieri, he entered onto the scene at a very young age.

He took piano lessons as a teenager at Carnegie Hall, which he alternated with learning the timbales.

'La Perfecta'

He began playing professionally in bands before he came of age, tasting the New York music scene, including a two-year stint alongside Puerto Rican musician Tito Rodríguez.

In 1961 he founded the band La Perfecta, which redefined salsa with the use of trombones instead of trumpets. Four years later, his Azúcar Pa' Ti would become a dancefloor hit that decades later would also gain space in the collection of the U.S. Library of Congress.

Palmieri is recognized for revolutionizing the sound of Latin jazz and salsa, and for his long career that spanned more than seven decades.

In 1975, he became the first Latin artist to win a Grammy for his album The Sun of Latin Music, which won in the then-debuting Best Latin Recording category.

In his vast career, the musician won eight gramophones, the last one for Simpático in 2006 in the Latin jazz genre, in addition to other honors.

Palmieri was one of the first salsa musicians to embrace a political tone in his compositions.

In 1969, he released the album Justicia, whose lyrics address inequality, social justice and discrimination, and featured the voices of Ismael Quintana and Justo Betancourt.

Shortly thereafter, in 1972, he performed at Sing Sing, a prison in New York, to an audience that was predominantly Latino and black, according to The Washington Post.

"For all mankind!" shouted Palmieri through a loudspeaker in the prison yard, the newspaper reviewed. He further said there should be no "walls," "fears," "only one thing in life: freedom in the years to come."

"He was a mentor, teacher and tireless advocate for Latin music and culture. He inspired generations of musicians and touched countless listeners with his artistry, his conviction and his unmistakable sound," his account noted.

He is survived by five children and four grandchildren. His wife, Iraida Palmieri, passed away in 2014.