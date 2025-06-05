ICE arrests Russian national accused of belonging to Al Qaeda

Published by Juan Peña 5 de junio, 2025

Immigration authorities arrested a Russian-born illegal immigrant accused of being part of the Islamist terrorist group Al Quaeda.

The man, 39 years old, was arrested on May 23. He was born in Tajikistan and is a wanted fugitive abroad, ICE announced this week. According to Fox, he was a Russian national.

He was first apprehended the San Ysidro pedestrian west point of entry in March 2023 and "charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act because he didn’t have an immigrant visa," according to ICE agents.

"Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement.

"Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people," he added.

According to authorities, this individual was a fugitive in his home country and was charged there with being a member of terrorist groups.