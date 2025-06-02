Child therapist is accused of abusing an autistic child during a session at victim´s California home

Published by Juan Peña 2 de junio, 2025

A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist has been charged with sexually abusing a child with neurodivergent difficulties during a session at the child's home in Garden Grove, California.

The suspect, Armando Arriaga, a child therapist, was arrested at the scene after being caught by the minor's father during the incident. He faces multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of children under the age of 14.

Arriaga has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the description of the facts, the therapist was at the victim's home conducting a therapy session to help the boy with his autism. The victim's father was in another room of the house supervising another minor.

At one point during the session, the victim's father stopped hearing Arriaga and his son converse, as they usually do during sessions. He then went to the bedroom. Upon entering, the father allegedly found Arriaga and the minor inside a walk-in closet. At the time the minor had his pants down, according to authorities.

After being confronted, Arriaga attempted to climb out the bedroom window, but fled through the door instead, prompting the father to call police, the station reported. Arriaga returned moments later, but as stated in the complaint, he came back wearing a different shirt. He tried to give his version of events to the officers but was detained.

Arriaga's attorney, Jacqueline Goodman, told City News Service that her client "is entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. We are investigating thoroughly and will address all charges in court, where facts, not prejudicial narratives, must prevail."

If convicted, Arriaga faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is currently in prison with bail set $1 million.