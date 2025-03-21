Kennedy Center fires contractor who worked with children after he posted nude video criticizing Trump

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de marzo, 2025

The Kennedy Center, which is introducing major cultural changes since the arrival of President Donald Trump in the White House, fired Tavish Forsyth, a contractor who worked with children and served as an associate artistic leader at the Washington National Opera Institute.

Forsyth was fired for posting a disturbing 35-minute nude video where he recited a poem criticizing the institutional changes the Kennedy Center has been making to combat woke culture within the institution.

Particularly, Forsyth questioned an alleged ban on drag artists imposed by the Trump administration.

Ambassador Ric Grenell, who serves as director of the Kennedy Center, asserted that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be funded by taxpayer dollars.

"This behavior will not be knowingly funded by the Kennedy Center. Today, they/him were fired," Grenell wrote jokingly about the pronouns used by Forsyth in his profile.

According to a report by National Pulse, Forsyth, who identifies as queer, was part of the education division that regularly worked with students at the Kennedy Center.