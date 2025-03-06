Trump administration accuses 'Hamilton' producers of staging a 'publicity stunt' after canceling its play at the Kennedy Center

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Diplomat Ric Grenell, president of the Kennedy Center, accused the producers of the play "Hamilton" of staging a "publicity stunt" after canceling its performance at the performing arts center, accusing the Trump administration of politicizing the institution.

The play's producer, Jeffrey Seller, released a lengthy statement asserting that the play "Hamilton" could not be performed at the Kennedy Center due to the institution's "culture change" after the Trump administration conducted a cleanup within the board.

"In recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed," Seller wrote.

"The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents (...) These actions bring a new spirit of partisanship to the national treasure that is the Kennedy Center," the music producer explained.

Then, after justifying the decision, he announced that his "show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center."

A statement from Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

In response to Seller, who had earlier announced the move along with the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in an interview with the New York Times, Grenell responded by accusing the directors of wanting to make political capital.

"Let’s be clear on the facts," Grenell said. "Seller and Lin-Manuel Miranda first went to the New York Times before they came to the Kennedy Center with their announcement that they can’t be in the same room with Republicans."





Seller and @Lin_Manuel first went to the New York Times before they came to the Kennedy Center with their announcement that they can’t be in the same room with Republicans.



This is a publicity stunt that will backfire.





"This is a publicity stunt that will backfire," the diplomat continued, who was also named acting director of the Kennedy Center and, in firing several directors, revealed that the center is suffering a severe financial crisis.

"The Arts are for everyone - not just for the people who Lin likes and agrees with," he insisted. "The American people need to know that Lin-Manuel Miranda is intolerant of people who don’t agree with him politically. It’s clear he and Sellers don’t want Republicans going to their shows."

The dispute between the Trump administration and the producers of "Hamilton," a play about the birth of American democracy, comes after the musical was scheduled to be part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence at the Kennedy Center.