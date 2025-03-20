F1: Eddie Jordan, the man who discovered Michael Schumacher, died

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) Eddie Jordan, who passed away this Thursday at the age of 76, was the man who gave Michael Schumacher his first opportunity in Formula 1. A successful entrepreneur and former team owner, he remained closely connected to the paddock, where he was remembered for his "brilliant" and "charismatic" personality.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan, former F1 team owner, television pundit and entrepreneur," his family wrote in a statement.

The Irishman, who was being treated in South Africa for prostate cancer, "passed away with his family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of March 20, 2025," the statement added.

Eddie Jordan founded the Jordan F1 team in 1991 and featured 22-year-old rookie Michael Schumacher in that year's Belgian Grand Prix.

The team competed in 250 grand prix until its sale at the end of 2005.

"Eddie Jordan was one of the most outstanding names in motor racing of all time," said Andy Cowell, boss of the Aston Martin team, Jordan's distant heir.

"He was an exceptional man, a wonderful human being and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991. His vision laid the foundation for our success," he added.