Last surviving pilot of the Battle of Britain dies at 105
Hemingway was among the pilots who participated in the air defense of the United Kingdom during World War II.
The last surviving pilot of the Battle of Britain in 1940 has died at the age of 105. This was confirmed Tuesday by the British Royal Air Force (RAF) which described his death as "the end of an era."
">
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway DFC – Last of ‘The Few’. We reflect not only on his sacrifices, but the sacrifices of all those who served & fought in WWII.— Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) March 17, 2025
Paddy, thank you for your service.
Per Ardua ad Astrahttps://t.co/ijgtRpgFTm pic.twitter.com/0zebzgmf65
John "Paddy" Hemingway died Monday, the RAF said in a statement released to international news media. The veteran was part of a group of pilots known as "The Few," a term coined by Winston Churchill, Britain's prime minister at the time.
These pilots were those who participated in the air defense of the United Kingdom during the Second World War.
Hemingway was born in Dublin in 1919, and joined the RAF in 1938, a year before the outbreak of the conflict in Europe. In 1940, during the Battle of Britain, he shot down a German Luftwaffe plane, but his Hurricane was hit by gunfire and had to make an emergency landing, the RAF outlined in its brief.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to him on his social media on Tuesday, stressing that he "never considered himself a hero," but "a man who was simply doing his job, like so many others of his generation." The politician added that "His sense of duty and service guaranteed our freedom and we will never forget them."
">
Very sad to hear of the passing of Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, the last known Battle of Britain pilot.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 17, 2025
His courage, and that of all RAF pilots, helped end WWII and secure our freedom.
We will never forget their bravery and service.
Thank you, John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway.
Also Prince William, heir to the British throne, wrote a farewell message on X for John Hemingway: "We owe much to Paddy and his generation for the freedoms we enjoy today. We will always remember his bravery and sacrifice."
">
I was sad to hear about the passing of John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway this morning, the last of “The Few”. We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them. W— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 18, 2025