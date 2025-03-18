Tracy Morgan left an NBA game in a wheelchair after vomiting in the stands at Madison Square Garden

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de marzo, 2025

Well-known comedian and actor Tracy Morgan vomited courtside during an NBA game.

The medical mishap occurred in the third quarter of the game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, halting play for about 10 minutes while arena health personnel assisted the comedian.

Workers at Madison Square Garden had to clean the area around the chair, courtside, and part of the court where Morgan was enjoying the game.

After the comedian was stabilized, he was removed from the arena in a wheelchair, looking ill and wearing a bandana over his face.

According to reports, some spectators claimed to have seen blood coming out of his nose.

Morgan is best known for his eight seasons as part of the cast of Saturday Night Live and for playing the character of Tracy Jordan on the NBC series, 30 Rock.

During his life, the actor and comedian has faced different health problems, is diabetic and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.