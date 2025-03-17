Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

St. Patrick's Day in pictures

Millions of Americans took to the streets to participate in the St. Patrick's Day parades. Bagpipes, leprechauns, green-painted rivers? Here are the best pictures of the celebration.

Pipers participate in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in New York

Pipers participate in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in New YorkCharly Triballeau/AFP.

Santiago Ospital
Published by
Santiago Ospital

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DaySipa USA/Cordon Press.

Washington, D.C.

The fountain in front of the White House is dyed green, a tradition started in 2012 by Barack Obama.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayKristin Callahan/Everett Collection/Cordon Press.

Fifth Avenue, New York

A band plays Irish bagpipes in New York's parade, one of the largest in the world.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayAssociated Press/LaPresse/Cordon Press.

New York

A crowd salutes during the 264th New York St. Patrick's Day Parade.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayCharly Triballeau/AFP.

New York

Pipers participate in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2025.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayKristin Callahan/Everett Collection/Cordon Press.

New York.

A native of Limerick, Ireland, retired carpenter, Michael Benn was elected Grand Marshal of New York's 264th St. Patrick's Day parade.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayJoseph Prezioso/AFP.

Boston

People dressed as leprechauns dance during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayJoseph Prezioso/AFP.

Boston

People dressed as leprechauns dance during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Chicago

The Chicago Plumbers Local Union has dyed the Chicago River green since 1962.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayAssociated Press/LaPresse/Cordon Press.

Chicago

Aerial view of the Chicago River dyed green.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's DayZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Chicago

Locals and tourists gather at the Chicago River. Born in that city, the tradition of dyeing the waters later spread to other cities across the country.
tracking