St. Patrick's Day in pictures
Millions of Americans took to the streets to participate in the St. Patrick's Day parades. Bagpipes, leprechauns, green-painted rivers? Here are the best pictures of the celebration.
Washington, D.C.
The fountain in front of the White House is dyed green, a tradition started in 2012 by Barack Obama.
Fifth Avenue, New York
A band plays Irish bagpipes in New York's parade, one of the largest in the world.
New York
A crowd salutes during the 264th New York St. Patrick's Day Parade.
New York
Pipers participate in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2025.
New York.
A native of Limerick, Ireland, retired carpenter, Michael Benn was elected Grand Marshal of New York's 264th St. Patrick's Day parade.
Boston
People dressed as leprechauns dance during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston
Chicago
The Chicago Plumbers Local Union has dyed the Chicago River green since 1962.
Chicago
Aerial view of the Chicago River dyed green.
Chicago
Locals and tourists gather at the Chicago River. Born in that city, the tradition of dyeing the waters later spread to other cities across the country.