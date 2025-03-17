St. Patrick's Day in pictures

St. Patrick's DaySipa USA/Cordon Press. Washington, D.C. The fountain in front of the White House is dyed green, a tradition started in 2012 by Barack Obama.

St. Patrick's DayKristin Callahan/Everett Collection/Cordon Press. Fifth Avenue, New York A band plays Irish bagpipes in New York's parade, one of the largest in the world.

St. Patrick's DayAssociated Press/LaPresse/Cordon Press. New York A crowd salutes during the 264th New York St. Patrick's Day Parade.

St. Patrick's DayCharly Triballeau/AFP. New York Pipers participate in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2025.

St. Patrick's DayKristin Callahan/Everett Collection/Cordon Press. New York. A native of Limerick, Ireland, retired carpenter, Michael Benn was elected Grand Marshal of New York's 264th St. Patrick's Day parade.

St. Patrick's DayJoseph Prezioso/AFP. Boston People dressed as leprechauns dance during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts.

St. Patrick's DayZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press. Chicago The Chicago Plumbers Local Union has dyed the Chicago River green since 1962.

St. Patrick's DayAssociated Press/LaPresse/Cordon Press. Chicago Aerial view of the Chicago River dyed green.