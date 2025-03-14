Columbia University expels and disciplines students involved in last year's antisemitic vandalism protests

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de marzo, 2025

Columbia University announced the expulsion and suspension of several students who participated in the takeover of Hamilton Hall during last year's antisemitic vandalism protests. In addition, some graduates involved in the occupation had their degrees temporarily revoked.

Investigation and disciplinary action

In a statement issued Thursday, Columbia explained that its judicial board reported that the protesters' sanctions include "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions." However, the university did not specify how many students were expelled, suspended or affected by degree revocations.

The protests at Columbia, which came to a head with the occupation of the building, stoked concerns about antisemitism on campus. The Donald Trump administration accused the university of not taking sufficient action against what it described as the spread of antisemitic speech and acts within the institution.

Escalating protests and police response

On April 30, a group of protesters barricaded themselves in Hamilton Hall, blocking access with furniture and padlocks in an escalation of campus protests. Faced with the occupiers' refusal to vacate, the university requested the intervention of the NYPD, which stormed the building and arrested dozens of people.

In June, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office dismissed charges against 31 of the 46 arrested, citing lack of evidence of their involvement in property damage. According to a report by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education, most of the detained students were able to graduate or continue with college without significant academic consequences. Only one received probation, three were suspended and none were expelled.

Withdrawal of funds and arrests

As part of a broader response to antisemitism on college campuses, the Trump administration withdrew more than $400 million in funding to Columbia, arguing that the university did not act strongly enough. In parallel, immigration authorities arrested student activist Mahmoud Khalil, an event Trump described as the "first of many."

Columbia's sanctions mark the end of a disciplinary process, but the debate over the protests' impact and the university's response remains open.