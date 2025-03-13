Donatella bids farewell to the creative direction of Versace: 'It has been the greatest honor of my life'

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de marzo, 2025

Italian designer, Donatella Versace, decided to leave her post as creative director of Versace, a job she held since 1997, following the cruel murder of her brother and founder of the firm, Gianni Versace, in Miami, and whom to this day she describes as the "true genius" behind the brand.

In a post on her Instagram account, Donatella shared images with her brother and during his career in the fashion brand, in which you can see great artists like Cillian Murphy, Shakira, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, among others, wearing Versace garments. The publication that has left thousands of affectionate comments from followers was accompanied by a heartfelt message in tribute to Gianni: "I hope I have made you proud so far."

Donatella's new phase at Versace



Although she left her job as creative director, Donatella's efforts will not end there, she said her new role will be "Chief Brand Ambassador." She also highlighted, "I will continue to be the most passionate advocate for Versace. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Who is Versace's new creative director



The chair of Versace's creative direction will not remain empty. Donatella reported that Dario Vitale, 41 years old, who is originally from southern Italy and, as indicated by Vogue, retired from the ranks of Miu Miu, will be in charge of continuing in this area with the Versace legacy. She noted that it has always been fundamental for her to support the next generation of designers.

"I'm excited to have Dario Vitale join us and to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the Versace employees I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades," she mentioned on her Instagram account.