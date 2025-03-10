Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de marzo, 2025

A report on international arms transfers by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed that the United States increased its share of global arms exports to 43%.

The U.S. supplied heavy weaponry to 107 states in 2020-24.

"The United States occupies a unique position in the arms trade. At 43%, its share of global exports is more than four times that of the next largest exporter, France ... The United States remains the preferred supplier of advanced long-range strike capabilities, such as fighter aircraft," explained Mathew George, director of SIPRI's Arms Transfers Program.

The report further specified that the top 10 arms exporters in 2020-24 were the same as in 2015-19, but Russia (7.8% of global exports) fell to third place behind France (9.6%), while Italy (4.8%) moved up from 10th to sixth place.

Similarly, China was the fourth largest arms exporter in 2020-24, with 5.9% of global exports. Despite China's efforts to increase its arms industry, many major importers avoid buying Chinese weaponry because of political issues.

Meanwhile, the report indicated that Russia's exports fell by 64%. Ukraine became the world's largest importer of heavy weaponry in 2020-24, with an almost 100-fold increase compared to 2015-19.

The report detailed that, overall, arms imports into Europe grew by 155% in the same period, due to states' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty over the future of U.S. foreign policy.

"The total volume of global arms transfers remained at similar levels to 2015-19 and 2010-14 (but was 18% higher than in 2005-2009), as increased imports in Europe and America were offset by declines in other regions," the report highlighted.

Despite arms imports from Middle Eastern countries declining by 20% between the 2015-2019 and 2020-2024 periods, four of the top 10 arms destinations between 2020 and 2024 were nations in the Gulf region: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait. In addition, four other countries among the top 10 recipients were located in Asia and Oceania: India, Pakistan, Japan and Australia.

"Four states in Asia and Oceania ranked among the top 10 global arms importers in 2020-24: India, Pakistan, Japan and Australia. China dropped out of the top 10 arms importers for the first time since 1990-94. The region's top suppliers in 2020-24 were the United States, with 37% of regional arms imports, followed by Russia (17%) and China (14%)," the report mentioned.