New York: Woman's body found in suitcase

7 de marzo, 2025

Authorities reported that the body of a missing Bronx woman was found Thursday morning in Yonkers. Police detailed that a person of interest is in custody.

According to the information, NYPD detectives were conducting an investigation into a missing woman from 2200 Morris Ave. when they found her unconscious and unresponsive in the vicinity of Saw Mill River Parkway.

News 12 Bronx, which first released the information, indicated that emergency medical services went to the scene and declared the woman dead.

Authorities will conduct an investigation and determine the cause of death.

The identity of the woman had not been released pending notification of the family. However, the family of a missing young woman identified as Pamela Alcantara, 26, said it was her.

Family members also indicated that she was found in a red suitcase. In addition, they pointed to the young woman's ex-boyfriend as a potential suspect.

"She was supposed to move, and I think he found out," Alcantara's aunt, Isa Peguero, told ABC7 New York.