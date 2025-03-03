Five wounded in Mardi Gras shooting in Louisiana
Officials detained a suspect in the shooting, who they believe is linked to criminal organizations, and said they expect to make more arrests.
Police arrested a suspect for the shooting at the Mardi Gras parade in Franklinton, Louisiana, that left five injured. Jamerian Anders, 18, now faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the vicinity of the parade route, according to statements from authorities picked up by Fox News. Anders was arrested nearly five hours later.
Authorities said it was an incident linked to criminal gangs and said they expect to make more arrests.
The wounded had to be transported to the hospital, from where two were released.