David Johansen, original member of the New York Dolls, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

The singer of the punk band New York Dolls, David Johansen, died at age 75 after a long battle with cancer he was diagnosed with several years ago.

His wife, Mara Hennessey, confirmed the news.

"We had a marvelous adventure of a life together. He was an extraordinary man. So grateful we went public with news of his illness before his passing, as the past couple of weeks have been full of messages and love from family, friends, and fans," Hennessey said, in remarks reported by Fox News.

"David has been living with Stage 4 cancer for several years. He’s undergone chemo, radiation, immunotherapy and surgery and weathered all the side effects and consequences of the various treatments, all with his indomitable spirit and incomparable sense of humor. He’s been nurtured by the love of his wife and daughter, while trying to spare his friends, colleagues and fans and keep his troubles private. He’s always been like this," she added.

Johansen was the last of the original members of the New York Dolls who was still alive.