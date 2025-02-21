Luigi Mangione's legal defense raises half a million before first court appearance

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will have a half-million-dollar fund to finance his defense in New York courts. The figure was raised over the past few weeks and reached this symbolic threshold this Friday, when Mangione is expected to appear in court for the first time.

The case of the health insurance executive's murder was one of the most talked about of the past year and the alleged killer, Luigi Mangione has since become a popular figure on social media and among the circles most critical of the practices of health insurance companies they consider to be abusive.

Mangione is accused of firing multiple shots at Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel last December. UnitedHealthcare was at the time at a key point in its restructuring and was holding a summit of its board of directors in New York.

The fundraiser for Mangione's legal defense hopes to reach $1 million to pay for the 26-year-old's court battle. "I am overwhelmed and grateful for everyone who has written to me to share their stories and express their support. This support has powerfully transcended political, racial and even class divisions," Mangione said in a statement posted on the website.

According to the main line of investigation Mangione's crime was a sort of political and vindictive act against the private healthcare system. Sympathy for the alleged criminal and the attack against Brian Thompson is especially significant among younger people.

Among those under 45, 31% hold a positive opinion of Mangione according to a UHC poll from December. The positive total is however low for the entire population, being only 18%.