Seven Chilean immigrants arrested for burglaries of Travis Kelce's, Patrick Mahomes' and Joe Burrow's homes

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Seven Chilean immigrants have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries involving sports stars, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

According to Fox News, since October 2024, a federal complaint stipulates that this group of seven immigrants have been targeting NFL and NBA athletes, breaking into their homes while the players were away competing in games.

According to the complaint, the suspects were members of an organized gang known as SATG. "In many circumstances, professional sports teams will publicize their schedules and locations of their games, making it easy for the SATG to know when a particular athlete on a particular professional sports team will be away from his residence," states the complaint picked up by Fox.

The complaint cites the defendants as Jordan Quiroga Sánchez, 22; Bastian Orellano Morales, 23; Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38; Pablo Zúñiga Cartes, 24; Ignacio Zúñiga Cartes, 20; Alexander Huiaguil Chávez, 24; and Bastian Jiménez Freraut, 27.

In a photo released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, the suspects are seen posing with the stolen items. One of the suspects was wearing Kansas City Chiefs merchandise, which was allegedly taken from Travis Kelce's home.