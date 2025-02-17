Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

The Washington Post has been making waves these days after rejecting a costly six-figure ad calling for the removal of Elon Musk as "efficiency czar" in the Donald Trump administration.

The advocacy group Common Cause would have paid $115,000 for an ad that would take up the front and back covers of the paper, plus a full page inside. The ad featured an image of Musk next to a cutout of the White House, with the question, Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?

The advertisement led to the website FireMusk.org

The advertising message criticized the entrepreneur's role in the Administration, asserting that "he has created chaos and confusion" and that "he is accountable to no one but himself." It further urged citizens to pressure their senators to get Trump to fire Musk, directing them to the FireMusk.org website.

However, Common Cause charged that the Washington Post backtracked and only offered them to run a single-page ad inside the paper, leading the group to reject the offer.

Virginia Kase Solomon, president of the organization, questioned the paper's decision. "They told us we could publish it inside the paper, but not on the front page. We wonder if this has to do with the fact that we are criticizing Elon Musk," she said. She also hinted that the influence of Jeff Bezos, who has owned the Post since 2013, may have played a role in the decision.