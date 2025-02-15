Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The Nation's Report Card, which measures the academic performance of students across the country, showed continued declines in U.S. students' reading and little improvement in math.

In that regard, the report detailed that in 2024, average reading scores declined two points for fourth and eighth graders compared to 2022. This accentuates the 3-point decline seen in both grades between 2022 and 2019.

"The 2024 results show that fewer than a third of students nationwide are working at the NAEP Proficient level in reading at both grades. Scoring at the NAEP Proficient level means consistently understanding written text and interpreting its meaning," the report explained.

40% of students below basic level Similarly, the report noted that about 40% of fourth-grade students are below the NAEP Basic level in reading, the highest figure recorded since 2002.



It further explained that those who score below the basic level are likely to have difficulty identifying the implicit motive behind a character's actions in a story. Nationwide, approximately one-third of eighth-graders fall below the basic level in reading according to NAEP, marking the highest percentage ever recorded.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the average math score increased in fourth grade by 2 points nationwide compared to 2022. Although the report explained that in math, nearly 40% of fourth-grade students are at the NAEP Proficient and NAEP Advanced levels, nearly a quarter do not reach the NAEP Basic level.

This means they probably cannot identify odd numbers or solve a problem using unit conversions.

"The average math score in 8th grade is flat in 2024 compared to 2022, which is of particular concern given 2022’s historic 8-point drop in 8th grade math. No state or TUDA district made gains in 8th grade math in 2024," highlighted the report released by the National Assessment Governing Board.

Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said the data should draw attention. "For a decade, these students have been on the decline. They need our urgent attention and our best effort," Carr stressed in a conversation with The Los Angeles Times.