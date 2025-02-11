SpaceX successfully launches 23 new starlinks from California

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

SpaceX, Elon Musk's satellite company, successfully deployed 23 new Starlink satellites into Earth's orbit. The launch took place aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 6:09 p.m. (Pacific Time).

The deployment of the 23 satellites into orbit proceeded without major issues, the company reported. The first stage of the Falcon 9 returned to Earth just eight minutes after launch, as planned, landing in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX's unmanned drone ship Of Course I Still Love You.

The rocket continued its journey and deployed the 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit about 65 minutes after liftoff, as planned, according to SpaceX. This is the company's 18th Falcon 9 mission launch so far in 2025, 12 of them being Starlink flights.

California tried to prevent Musk's launches and even Newsom supported the tycoon

California continues to be one of the bases from which Musk's company carries out these deployments, despite the controversy that arose from the attempt by Golden State regulators to limit or even prevent SpaceX from operating from there. Musk went to court and Governor Gavin Newsom himself stood up for the South African tycoon.