Music producer and executive Irv Gotti dies at age 54

Irv Gotti, the well-known record executive, music producer, and entrepreneur who co-founded Murder Inc. Records, has died at 54. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, Gotti had previously suffered multiple strokes and dealt with heart issues related to his diabetes.

The news of his death was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter last Wednesday, sparking a wave of reactions from music industry figures. One of the first to speak out was Lyor Cohen, YouTube's global head of music, who had worked alongside Gotti at Def Jam. Cohen said, "Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers, who was hip-hop. When we were on bended knee, he brought the heat and saved our as***. He comes from a very tight beautiful family from Queens and it’s an honor and a privilege to have known him. Irv, you will be missed."

A style that marked an era: hip hop with melodic hooks

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He played a pivotal role in the development and release of iconic hip-hop and R&B records from that era, achieving massive commercial success with artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DMX.

His signature blend of hip-hop beats with catchy melodic choruses defined an era, playing a key role in the wave of rap and R&B crossover hits that became both musical and social benchmarks between 2001 and 2004. This included multiple multiplatinum hits with Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez, such as I'm Real and Ain’t It Funny. Alongside Ashanti, Ja Rule also had success with Always on Time, while Ashanti herself scored hits as a solo artist with Foolish, Rain on Me, and Mesmerize.

Jay Z, Ye, Jennifer Lopez...

In addition, Gotti played a significant role in the careers of major artists such as Jay Z, Vanessa Carlton, Kanye West, Memphis Bleek, Fat Joe, and Christina Milian, among others.

In full swing, Gotti founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998, based in New York City. However, in the early 2000s, his career faced significant setbacks due to an FBI investigation—complete with a raid on his company's offices—over alleged ties to drug lord Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff. Although he was eventually cleared, the controversy tarnished Murder Inc.'s reputation. In response, Gotti reinvented himself, creating BET's Tales, an anthology series that blended hip-hop and storytelling.