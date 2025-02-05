Prestigious venture capital firm hires ex-Marine Daniel Penny as investor

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

The ifluential venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz hired acquitted ex-Marine Daniel Penny as a new investor. According to an internal statement obtained by The Free Press, the firm will train Penny, as he has limited investment experience. The media outlet also reported that Penny will join the American Dynamism division, which focuses on technology investments in the U.S. defense sector.

In a memo to employees of the prestigious Silicon Valley firm, Andreessen Horowitz senior partner David Ulevitch explained that he and the firm's leadership believe in Penny and are "excited" to have him as a new investor. Ulevitch also stated that Penny will support several of the firm's most significant portfolio companies.

Penny was tried in 2024 and found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely on the New York subway. Neely had begun acting erratically and violently toward other passengers, prompting Penny to restrain him with a chokehold, which ultimately led to his death.

Vice President Vance gives the go-ahead

Regarding his hiring, U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed his enthusiasm in a tweet, calling it "incredible news." In recent months, Vance, along with other members of President Donald Trump's administration, had voiced support for Penny, arguing that the prospect of him being imprisoned would constitute an injustice.

In fact, Vance and Trump invited Penny to a football game between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, which various media outlets have described as one of the most traditional and significant matchups within the U.S. military. The event has become a popular attraction, often attended by celebrities.