Donald Trump's return to the White House sparked the latest controversial decision by Pope Francis. The supreme pontiff decided to appoint Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new archbishop of Washington, D.C.

This appointment is controversial to say the least due to the new leader of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.’s thoughts on social issues. McElroy served as the former bishop of San Diego, and holds views regarding the LGBT community, immigration and the environment that are totally opposed to the ideology of the new president of the United States.

For example, on the immigration issue, McElroy went so far as to say in 2016, before Trump began his first term, that "it is unthinkable that we will stand by while more than 10% of our flock is ripped from our midst and deported," just as he finds it disconcerting that "we as Church will witness the destruction of our historic national outreach to refugees," as reported by MSNBC.

In recent years, Pope Francis has promoted policies that have led the Catholic Church to plunge into a woke drift. Above all, he has focused his efforts on the homosexual community.