Video: An F-35 military fighter crashed at an Alaskan base

28 de enero, 2025

A military F-35 fighter jet crashed at an Alaskan base on Tuesday, causing a large explosion that was captured on video.

The U.S. Air Force pilot was reported safe. The footage shows the man opening his parachute seconds before the explosion.

The Air Force reported that the "incident" occurred around 12:49 p.m., and the F-35 sustained "significant damage."

"The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation," the statement said.

According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred on the Eielson Air Force Base runway, but authorities have yet to confirm key details about the event.

For example, authorities are still investigating whether the advanced fighter aircraft was landing or taking off at the time of the incident, said Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet, a spokeswoman for Eielson.

"It’s still under investigation, so they’re trying to confirm all the details," Touchet said.

Authorities are expected to give more details at a news conference Tuesday night.

Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, said after the crash that the Air Force will work to provide more details to the public about the event.

"Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security," Colonel Townsend said. "I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again."