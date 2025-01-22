FDA approves nasal spray drug to treat depression

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Johnson & Johnson made a new nasal spray developed to combat treatment-resistant depression. The drug, called Spravato, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The drug is designed specifically for patients who have not experienced significant improvement after trying at least two oral antidepressant treatments.

Noticeable improvements in symptoms in as little as 24 hours

The active component of Spravato is esketamine hydrochloride, a derivative of ketamine, known for its previous use in experimental treatments for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, unlike other ketamine treatments, Spravato is administered exclusively under medical supervision in licensed centers, where patients remain under observation for two hours after receiving the dose.

According to Johnson & Johnson, some patients can experience noticeable improvements in their symptoms in as little as 24 hours, a significantly faster time compared to traditional antidepressants, which typically take weeks to show results. Since its initial launch in international markets, more than 140,000 people have been treated with Spravato.

However, the drug is not without risk. Possible side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, anxiety, feeling disconnected, and in more severe cases, respiratory problems. It may also increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior, so physicians should carefully evaluate each patient before prescribing it.