Episcopal woke bishop ambushes Trump and Vance at National Prayer Service, calls for "mercy" for trans children

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were ambushed by an Episcopal woke bishop who, in mid-sermon during the National Prayer Service honoring his inauguration, asked the country's brand-new leaders to have mercy on "trans," "gay" and "lesbian" children and illegal immigrants.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, 65, who is the first woman to serve as spiritual leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, questioned President Trump and Vice President Vance, who attended the prayer service accompanied by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance.

Addressing Trump directly, who was seated in the front pew of the cathedral, Budde said, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people of our country who are now afraid."

"There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives," continued Budde, who was viewed in an unmistakably uncomfortable manner by most of those present at the sermon, including Trump, Vance, Melania and Usha.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors...may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away." pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

Then, Episcopal Bishop Budde urged the president to show compassion to illegal immigrants, whom Trump plans to deport as a mechanism to control the immigration crisis.

"They may not be citizens, or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," Budde said.

While Trump did not grimace and respected Budde's sermon by displaying a serious countenance, the president then appeared to criticize the bishop, telling reporters that "I didn’t think it was a good service. They could do much better."

Budde was widely questioned for her sermon on her social media, with hundreds of people accusing her of having infested the sermon with gender ideology and reproaching her for missing a great opportunity to promote national unification.

In the past, Budde had already publicly questioned President Trump, during the race riots of 2020.

At the time, Bishop Budde wrote an op-ed in The New York Times where she criticized Trump for holding up the Bible at St. John's Church, just after some officers fired tear gas to control some protests in Lafayatte Square.

At the time, Budde said she was "outraged" and "horrified" at Trump. She conveyed a similar today during her sermon.