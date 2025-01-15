Miami Lakes residents claim city ordered to remove Trump flags from their homes

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Some residents of Miami Lakes, Fla., a city located in Miami-Dade County, have expressed their rejection of the demands from city officials asking them to remove political flags and signs from their private properties.

Residents reported receiving letters from local authorities asking them to remove political items, some of which had been there since the 2016 election in support of former President Donald Trump. If they do not comply with the demand, they could be fined.

The letter, dated Jan. 9, 2025, bears the purported signature of a city supervisor. According to the document, removal of political banners and signs is required to comply with Miami Lakes regulations, which permit the display of political material only within 90 days before an election and up to seven days after the polls.

But residents claim the measure affects their right to freedom of speech and private property. Also, many of the flags have been up since 2016, nine years ago. All this time later and just days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the authorities are taking action.

Seven days to remove flags before facing fines of up to $500 a day

In a statement, Miami Lakes authorities clarified that the regulation has no specific political target and applies to all campaigns, regardless of party affiliation. "This is not an attack against Trump or any political figure," said Raul Gastesi, city attorney.

Several affected residents, such as Julio Gil, reacted with indignation: "It's absurd. On my property I have the right to place any flag I want." As he explained, the letter gives him a seven-day deadline to remove the flag before facing fines of up to $500 a day. He also assured that he will not comply with the request and, in fact, plans to buy more flags to distribute to his neighbors. "We are in a free country, and this is a symbolic act," he added.

Rafael Perez, a Miami Lakes resident for more than three decades, called the measure unnecessary and said he had never faced similar restrictions before: "We don't have a neighborhood association to regulate this. This feels like an invasion of our freedom," he commented.

The city reported that the letter was only an initial warning and that it is still evaluating whether or not the flags violate local ordinances.