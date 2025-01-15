Actor and comedian Tony Slattery dies at age 65

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Comedian and actor Tony Slattery died at 65 following a heart attack, according to his family.

"It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening," said a statement issued on behalf of Slattery's longtime partner, actor Mark Michael Hutchinson and obtained by the BBC.

The actor was famous for his improvisation skills on the popular Channel 4 show Whose Line Is It Anyway? starting in 1988.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Stephen Fry described him as "just about the gentlest, sweetest soul I ever knew." Fry posted a photo with Slattery on his Instagram.

"Not to mention a screamingly funny and deeply talented wit and clown. A cruel irony that fate should snatch him from us just as he had really begun to emerge from his lifelong battle with so many dark demons," Fry included in the post.

The actor recently toured with a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October.