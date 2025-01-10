Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

The fires raging in Southern California have claimed the lives of at least 10 people, according to California authorities, who are still searching for victims in the rubble. According to CalFire, the blaze has already scorched more than 86,000 acres and has destroyed more than 10,000 structures, mostly in Los Angeles County, where the most significant fires are burning. Governor Gavin Newsom approved the deployment of the National Guard to combat insecurity. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the first arrests for looting and an additional arrest of a person suspected of starting a fire in Woodland Hills, near the Kenneth blazes.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner announced at 9 p.m. that, as of that time, it could confirm the deaths of at least 10 people as a result of the fires. The remains are unidentified and coroners warned that this will be difficult and could take weeks before relatives can be notified of the loss of their loved ones.

Palisades and Eaton Fires far from being contained

Of all the active blazes, the fire that continues to generate the most destruction is the Palisades Fire, which firefighters have 6% contained, and which is bordering on 20,000 acres and has left more than 5,000 structures destroyed in its path. It is followed by the Eaton fire, which remains completely out of control, with more than 13,000 acres razed and between 4,000-5,000 structures damaged or engulfed by flames.

A final fire, which started at 2:30 p.m. and which police believe was caused by arson, spread rapidly in West Hills and reached 1,000 acres during the afternoon, becoming the third most destructive outbreak. Late in the day, Newsom announced that it was 35% contained and many of the evacuation orders to nearby communities were downgraded to recommendations.

Firefighters reported significant progress in controlling the other two large fires, Hurst and Lidia, with 771 and 394 acres burned, respectively. The Lidia Fire is already 75% contained, CalFire reports, while the Hurst Fire is at 37% containment according to the latest update of official information on the progress of the fires.

National Guard deployed to combat looting

With the deployment of the California National Guard, there are now more than 8,000 troops fighting the flames and for ensuring the safety of Californians, Newsom's office said in a statement. "Taking advantage of evacuated communities is absolutely sick. Looting will not be tolerated," he posted on X.

At least 20 arrested for stealing from homes abandoned by fires

So far, according to information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, 20 people have been arrested for looting homes abandoned by residents who were fleeing the flames in obedience to evacuation orders.