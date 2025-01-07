At least six killed by Winter Storm Blair

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Winter Storm Blair, which has hit the eastern U.S. since Sunday, caused blizzards, heavy snow and freezing rain throughout Monday.

At least six deaths were reported, mostly due to icy roads. Authorities urged extreme caution when taking the wheel, in some cases, such as in Kentucky, asking directly to avoid the roads. "We're asking folks to stay off the roads as much as possible today while crews work to clear them," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear was one of the governors who declared a state of emergency, a list that includes the states of Missouri, Virginia and Maryland. Local emergency services asked residents to report power outages, and made, in some cases, "warming centers" available to those affected.

More than 170,000 people were without power from Missouri to Virginia, according to Poweroutage.us. Connection problems were still affecting thousands of consumers early Tuesday morning. More than 2,400 flights were also canceled, according to FlightAware.

Snow in the nation's capital

The unseasonably wintry weather for Washington, D.C., coincided with the certification of Donald Trump's election victory. In response to the stormy forecast, House Speaker Mike Johnson called for full attendance. The joint session ultimately was held without a hitch.

The district also held its traditional snowball fight. Dubbed by its organizers as the Great Battle of Meridian Cold 2025, local media reports indicate that it drew hundreds of people. The outdoor event held in Meridian Park, located in Northwest Washington, celebrated its 15th anniversary with the first snowfall of the year.

The forecast for the next few days

Although Winter Storm Blair has been losing strength, forecasters warn that cold temperatures will settle in for several affected areas and that another another winter storm could be experienced in the near future.

"Nighttime lows are forecast to fall into the single digits to near zero through mid to late week across the Central Plains into the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, particularly over areas of deep snowpack," wrote the National Weather Service (NWS).

"Daytime highs are expected to remain below freezing as well, and may not rise above the teens over snowpack," the NWS added. "Across the Mid-Atlantic, lows are likely to fall into the teens, with daytime highs reaching near freezing."